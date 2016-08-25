Copycat Bowtie Festival
Sweet tomatoes and smoky bacon combine to make a deliciously rustic flavor in this creamy chicken pasta dish popular at Johnny Carino's. No need to go out to the restaurant when you can make this copycat favorite at home!
Ingredients
Directions
Cook the pasta according to the directions on the box.Advertisement
While pasta is cooking, place bacon in a saute pan and cook. Remove from pan and pat dry on a paper towel; set aside.
Add the chicken to the same saute pan to cook. Add garlic and onions; mix together. When the chicken is cooked, add the tomatoes and bacon and combine.
When the pasta is finished cooking, drain and rinse with cool water. Put the pasta back in the pot. and pour the chicken mixture in with it; stir.
Add chicken broth and heavy cream to the mixture. Stir together and add Tony Creole's seasoning, plus a little extra garlic.
Stir together well and heat. Add flour to thicken the sauce. Start with 2 Tbsp and if it isn't thick enough add one more. Serve and enjoy!