Copycat Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites

Rating: Unrated

If these egg bites are one of your go-to items to order at the mega coffee chain, try your hand at making our copycat version of the bacon and gruyère egg bites recipe at home. You'll find all the flavors you love from the purchased item while spending less money and making more servings.

By Lauren McAnelly
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
35 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 egg bites
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat six wide-mouth half pint jars with nonstick cooking spray. Divide 1 ounce of sliced Gruyere cheese among jars. Place jars in a 13x9x2-inch baking pan.

  • In a blender combine eggs, cottage cheese, Monterey jack cheese, salt, pepper, and remaining Gruyere; blend until smooth. Divide mixture among prepared jars. Top each with bacon. Place pan with jars on oven rack. Add warm water (around 120°F) to pan to come halfway up side of jars. Bake 35-40 minutes or until eggs are set.

  • Remove from water bath; cool slightly. Top with fresh chopped herbs or hot sauce to serve, if desired.

Tips

An immersion blender would also work.

Narrow-mouth half-pint jars may also be used. Bake 40-45 minutes.

Once cooled, you can cover and keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.To reheat, remove lid from jar and microwave on 100% power for 45 second. Allow to stand 1 minutes to distribute heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 285mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 2g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; sugars 1g; protein 21g; vitamin a 680.2IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 37.2mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 634mg; potassium 171mg; calcium 331mg; iron 1.3mg.
