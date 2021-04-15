Copycat Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites
If these egg bites are one of your go-to items to order at the mega coffee chain, try your hand at making our copycat version of the bacon and gruyère egg bites recipe at home. You'll find all the flavors you love from the purchased item while spending less money and making more servings.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
An immersion blender would also work.
Narrow-mouth half-pint jars may also be used. Bake 40-45 minutes.
Once cooled, you can cover and keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.To reheat, remove lid from jar and microwave on 100% power for 45 second. Allow to stand 1 minutes to distribute heat.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
250 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 285mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 2g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; sugars 1g; protein 21g; vitamin a 680.2IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 37.2mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 634mg; potassium 171mg; calcium 331mg; iron 1.3mg.