Copycat Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 5.0 stars Delicious! I love this recipe and it's my go to alfredo recipe. I usually only use 1 cup of milk though so it's no too soupy. But my family & I love it and its versatile too, you can add different ingredients to it & it always tastes great.

Rating: 5 stars I love this sauce! I didn't have an Italian cheese blend but added mozzarella cheese along with the Parmesan cheese. I served it with prosciutto stuffed tortellini. Delicious!

Rating: 5 stars My family loved it. Added grilled chichen or shirmp even broccoli. And so super easy.

Rating: 5 stars Why do a review if you haven't made it? It was very good!

Rating: 5 stars Yumm!!!

Rating: 3 stars This is just your standard alfredo sauce. Nothing special about it. However, the photo shows a sauce not fit for eating. Alfredo sauce should be thick and creamy - NOT curdled and broken down. You probably want to take some better photos pronto.

Rating: 1 stars I haven't tried it, but the wouldn't make it based on the curdled yucky appearance. I also noticed that the flour was not added to the butter to make a roux and cooked off.

Rating: Unrated I always get the sauce for dipping their bread...it looks just like this...thicker...sooo good!

Rating: Unrated From this picture of the Alfredo sauce, it looks like it's curdled or separated. It should be very smooth and creamy .