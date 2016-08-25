Copycat Alfredo Sauce
Bring the flavors of the Italian countryside right into your kitchen with this copycat version of Olive Garden's famous Alfredo sauce! This must-make cheesy and creamy sauce tastes just like the original and only takes 10 minutes to prepare.
Ingredients
Directions
Melt butter over medium heat in a saute pan. Add garlic and saute for 1 minute.
Add flour, milk, heavy cream, and cheese directly to the melted butter in the saute pan. Stir together and heat till simmering. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve over your favorite pasta or use as a dipping sauce for breadsticks or garlic bread.