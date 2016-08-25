Copycat Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 3.85 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

Bring the flavors of the Italian countryside right into your kitchen with this copycat version of Olive Garden's famous Alfredo sauce! This must-make cheesy and creamy sauce tastes just like the original and only takes 10 minutes to prepare.

By Alli of Cupcake Diaries
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter over medium heat in a saute pan. Add garlic and saute for 1 minute.

  • Add flour, milk, heavy cream, and cheese directly to the melted butter in the saute pan. Stir together and heat till simmering. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

  • Serve over your favorite pasta or use as a dipping sauce for breadsticks or garlic bread.

Reviews (10)

amyst1841
Rating: 5.0 stars
09/04/2019
Delicious! I love this recipe and it's my go to alfredo recipe. I usually only use 1 cup of milk though so it's no too soupy. But my family & I love it and its versatile too, you can add different ingredients to it & it always tastes great.
mcjaeger68
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2018
I love this sauce! I didn't have an Italian cheese blend but added mozzarella cheese along with the Parmesan cheese. I served it with prosciutto stuffed tortellini. Delicious!
karlapupo23
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2017
My family loved it. Added grilled chichen or shirmp even broccoli. And so super easy.
jollen5950865
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2017
Why do a review if you haven't made it? It was very good!
bthkaiser5630358
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2018
Yumm!!!
mcadwellm
Rating: 3 stars
09/05/2017
This is just your standard alfredo sauce. Nothing special about it. However, the photo shows a sauce not fit for eating. Alfredo sauce should be thick and creamy - NOT curdled and broken down. You probably want to take some better photos pronto.
mfbandit769
Rating: 1 stars
09/05/2017
I haven't tried it, but the wouldn't make it based on the curdled yucky appearance. I also noticed that the flour was not added to the butter to make a roux and cooked off.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
01/07/2017
I always get the sauce for dipping their bread...it looks just like this...thicker...sooo good!
Lorimarie Kepple
Rating: Unrated
09/23/2016
From this picture of the Alfredo sauce, it looks like it's curdled or separated. It should be very smooth and creamy .
Jenn
Rating: Unrated
09/24/2016
Spot on Lorimarie.  The sauce does not look appetizing at all.The sauce is definitely broken.    Cooked at too high a temp perhaps?
