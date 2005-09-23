White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread
A basic shortbread recipe requires nothing more than butter, flour, and sugar. This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with the addition of maraschino cherries and a dip in melted white chocolate.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
To Store:
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Blogger Variation by Michael Wurm Jr. of Inspired By Charm
For Michael's version, replace maraschino cherries with equal amount brandy soaked cherries, replace almond extract with equal amount vanilla extract, and use semisweet chocolate instead of white chocolate in the cookie and coating.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
87 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 28mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 0g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 0mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.