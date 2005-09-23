White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread

Rating: 5 stars This will be the third or fourth year I've made them for my neighborhood holiday cookie swap. The other ladies won't let me make anything else. Yes, this is a tedious cookie to make, and mine never end up looking like the picture, in fact mine look a bit ugly, lol. However, their deliciousness overcomes the negatives. Another reviewer mentioned that she prefers hers undipped. I agree, the white chocolate can make them a bit rich. I usually dip them about a third less than shown in the picture.

Rating: 5 stars I see others had problems with the recipe. The first time I made them a postal worker was delivering Christmas packages to my door. I traded her the packages for a fresh cookie just dipped in chocolate and after 5 minutes she knocked again and requested 2 dozen for 20.00 bucks... She came back for her order after work.

Rating: 5.0 stars This has become one of the must-haves on my xmas cookie platters. Have never had the time/ingredients/energy left to do all the dipping and sparkly stuff, but every year it still gets votes as one of the favorites. I found both the almond flavoring and the maraschino cherries at the dollar store and both go a long way, so this is also one of the more economical cookies on my list.

Rating: 5.0 stars Made these cookies for Christmas with my girls. Everyone loved them and they were beautiful too!

Rating: 4.0 stars Overall I like these cookies. I am a seasoned home cook/ baker. Here is what I found... 325 was not a hot enough oven. ( I turned my oven up to 350) 10-12 minutes was not enough time.( baked mine 16 minutes) Cookies did not have much of a cherry flavor so I added almond extract to the white chocolate. That took care of it. White chocolate was not really “ dippable” so I spread it on and then rolled in red sugar. I would make these again, but unless you love spending forever in the kitchen, plan on these being your only cookie to bake for the day.

Rating: 4.0 stars After reading the other reviews, I changed the method of prep. I used soft butter and my stand mixer to make dough and then kneaded the dough on a very lightly floured surface. I then refrigerated it for a few hours and rolled it out between sheets of parchment paper and cut out small circles. Chill on cookie sheets while the oven heats. Bake as directed. Much easier!

Rating: 2 stars Very time-consuming and expensive to make and the result was bland and dry. Used premium ingredients...they didn't help. Cookies fell apart when dipped in the white chocolate, but the taste was the real problem. You can barely taste the maraschino cherries, but the main issue seems to be the lack of salt. Would recommend using salted butter or adding some salt to the dough. Otherwise, despite copious amounts of sugar, this tastes like congealed flour.

Rating: Unrated DONT bother...this recipe looks wonderful but after 2 attempts, I am trashing the results and this recipe... I have been baking LOADS of cookies every year for for 25+ years and this one is loser. The flavor is flat. The white chocolate helps but over-all I am terribly disappointed. If you are baking a lot of cookies who needs to be messing with cold butter and kneading dough? Also, I roll logs and cover with wax paper, chill then slice and bake...more consistent and faster. Next year I will make an easy, good and tasty short bread recipe that I have and use candied cherries and white chocolate...I am confident I'll have much better results.

Rating: Unrated I love these cookies and make them for my friends and family every year. Yes they can be difficult to make and the first time I made them they were a near disaster. They fell apart, and I burnt the white chocolate. Now they are much easier. I prefer to use salted butter, and instead of using almond extract I use cherry extract. I use white chocolate chunks for inside the cookies, but use melting chocolate to dip them into. I personally prefer them without being dipped.

Rating: Unrated My remedy for dryness was to add a small amount of the cherry juice back into the dough. Just add a splash at a time until the dough looks right. BTW these cookies are freaking delish. I ate all that I made last year, couldn't even bring myself to give them away. This year Im making a double batch lol...

Rating: Unrated I followed directions exactly as written and they came out perfectly. They taste a little too good though. Every time I walked by I had to eat one. Making them again this year.

Rating: Unrated My friends request these every year!

Rating: Unrated Tese were difficult to make but they are delicious....The key is to keep needing the dough.......till it warms up.....I used almonds in mine instead of wite chocolate...

Rating: Unrated hi can i use my mixer? or is the pastry blender a must

Rating: Unrated Our family's favorite. I bake a nice variety of cookies every year, and try different recipes. This one has been requested (!!!) many times over. It's my sister-in-law's favorite. Easy to put together, tasty and no-fail. Make sure to get quality white chocolate. Cheap white chocolate chips taste poorly, and have almost no chocolate in them :) If you are trying to stay away from shortening, like I do, use coconut oil instead

Rating: Unrated Why on earth suggest using red food dye, when you're working with a product that is already loaded with red food dye? Just use the cherries and perhaps a bit of the juice and end it. Otherwise they're great.

Rating: Unrated can i use my mixer? do i need a pastry blender

Rating: Unrated My friends request that I make these every year!