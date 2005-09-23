White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread

Rating: 4.08 stars
416 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 247
  • 4 star values: 71
  • 3 star values: 26
  • 2 star values: 36
  • 1 star values: 36

A basic shortbread recipe requires nothing more than butter, flour, and sugar. This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with the addition of maraschino cherries and a dip in melted white chocolate.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
10 mins at 325° per batch
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Spread cherries on paper towels to drain well.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in drained cherries and 4 ounces (2/3 cup) of the chopped chocolate. Stir in almond extract and, if desired, food coloring. Knead until smooth and form into a ball (dough will be crumbly at first, but will come together as you work the dough with your hands).

  • Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Using the bottom of a drinking glass dipped in sugar, flatten balls to 1-1/2-inch rounds.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until centers are set. Cool for 1 minute on cookie sheet. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.

  • In a small saucepan, combine remaining 8 ounces white chocolate and the shortening. Cook and stir over low heat until melted. Dip half of each cookie into chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. If desired, roll dipped edge in nonpareils and/or edible glitter. Place cookies on parchment or waxed paper until chocolate is set.

To Store:

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Blogger Variation by Michael Wurm Jr. of Inspired By Charm

For Michael's version, replace maraschino cherries with equal amount brandy soaked cherries, replace almond extract with equal amount vanilla extract, and use semisweet chocolate instead of white chocolate in the cookie and coating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 28mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 0g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 0mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews (20)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2017
This will be the third or fourth year I've made them for my neighborhood holiday cookie swap. The other ladies won't let me make anything else. Yes, this is a tedious cookie to make, and mine never end up looking like the picture, in fact mine look a bit ugly, lol. However, their deliciousness overcomes the negatives. Another reviewer mentioned that she prefers hers undipped. I agree, the white chocolate can make them a bit rich. I usually dip them about a third less than shown in the picture.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2017
I see others had problems with the recipe. The first time I made them a postal worker was delivering Christmas packages to my door. I traded her the packages for a fresh cookie just dipped in chocolate and after 5 minutes she knocked again and requested 2 dozen for 20.00 bucks... She came back for her order after work.
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
11/18/2019
This has become one of the must-haves on my xmas cookie platters. Have never had the time/ingredients/energy left to do all the dipping and sparkly stuff, but every year it still gets votes as one of the favorites. I found both the almond flavoring and the maraschino cherries at the dollar store and both go a long way, so this is also one of the more economical cookies on my list.
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
12/19/2020
Made these cookies for Christmas with my girls. Everyone loved them and they were beautiful too!
Anonymous
Rating: 4.0 stars
12/12/2019
Overall I like these cookies. I am a seasoned home cook/ baker. Here is what I found... 325 was not a hot enough oven. ( I turned my oven up to 350) 10-12 minutes was not enough time.( baked mine 16 minutes) Cookies did not have much of a cherry flavor so I added almond extract to the white chocolate. That took care of it. White chocolate was not really “ dippable” so I spread it on and then rolled in red sugar. I would make these again, but unless you love spending forever in the kitchen, plan on these being your only cookie to bake for the day.
Anonymous
Rating: 4.0 stars
09/06/2019
After reading the other reviews, I changed the method of prep. I used soft butter and my stand mixer to make dough and then kneaded the dough on a very lightly floured surface. I then refrigerated it for a few hours and rolled it out between sheets of parchment paper and cut out small circles. Chill on cookie sheets while the oven heats. Bake as directed. Much easier!
Anonymous
Rating: 4.0 stars
12/12/2019
Anonymous
Rating: 2 stars
04/29/2017
Very time-consuming and expensive to make and the result was bland and dry. Used premium ingredients...they didn't help. Cookies fell apart when dipped in the white chocolate, but the taste was the real problem. You can barely taste the maraschino cherries, but the main issue seems to be the lack of salt. Would recommend using salted butter or adding some salt to the dough. Otherwise, despite copious amounts of sugar, this tastes like congealed flour.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
12/19/2018
DONT bother...this recipe looks wonderful but after 2 attempts, I am trashing the results and this recipe... I have been baking LOADS of cookies every year for for 25+ years and this one is loser. The flavor is flat. The white chocolate helps but over-all I am terribly disappointed. If you are baking a lot of cookies who needs to be messing with cold butter and kneading dough? Also, I roll logs and cover with wax paper, chill then slice and bake...more consistent and faster. Next year I will make an easy, good and tasty short bread recipe that I have and use candied cherries and white chocolate...I am confident I'll have much better results.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
12/01/2017
I love these cookies and make them for my friends and family every year. Yes they can be difficult to make and the first time I made them they were a near disaster. They fell apart, and I burnt the white chocolate. Now they are much easier. I prefer to use salted butter, and instead of using almond extract I use cherry extract. I use white chocolate chunks for inside the cookies, but use melting chocolate to dip them into. I personally prefer them without being dipped.
Dianna Fenton
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2014
My remedy for dryness was to add a small amount of the cherry juice back into the dough. Just add a splash at a time until the dough looks right. BTW these cookies are freaking delish. I ate all that I made last year, couldn't even bring myself to give them away. This year Im making a double batch lol...
Ron Bates
Rating: Unrated
11/20/2015
I followed directions exactly as written and they came out perfectly. They taste a little too good though. Every time I walked by I had to eat one. Making them again this year.
Ruth Maegli
Rating: Unrated
11/26/2016
My friends request these every year!
JoJo Miller
Rating: Unrated
02/14/2016
Tese were difficult to make but they are delicious....The key is to keep needing the dough.......till it warms up.....I used almonds in mine instead of wite chocolate...
Ron Bates
Rating: Unrated
12/04/2014
hi can i use my mixer? or is the pastry blender a must
eatalready
Rating: Unrated
12/23/2014
Our family's favorite. I bake a nice variety of cookies every year, and try different recipes. This one has been requested (!!!) many times over. It's my sister-in-law's favorite. Easy to put together, tasty and no-fail. Make sure to get quality white chocolate. Cheap white chocolate chips taste poorly, and have almost no chocolate in them :) If you are trying to stay away from shortening, like I do, use coconut oil instead
Naida Darling
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2016
Why on earth suggest using red food dye, when you're working with a product that is already loaded with red food dye? Just use the cherries and perhaps a bit of the juice and end it. Otherwise they're great.
Ron Bates
Rating: Unrated
12/04/2014
Ruth Maegli
Rating: Unrated
11/26/2016
My friends request that I make these every year!
Bonnie Adler
Rating: Unrated
12/21/2015
This was the worst Christmas cookie I have ever made!!!! They were very, very difficult!!!!
More Reviews
