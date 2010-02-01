Vanilla Dessert Sandwiches

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 4 Ratings

Why limit yourself to one vanilla cookie when you can have two (plus a creamy vanilla filling!) in one package with these Vanilla Dessert Sandwiches?

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
10 mins at 350° per batch
cool:
1 min
chill:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 sandwich cookies
Nutrition Info
Vanilla Dessert Sandwiches

Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium bowl whisk together flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

  • In large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar and beat until smooth and creamy. Beat in milk, vanilla, and ground vanilla. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Stir in remaining flour mixture by hand. Dough will be soft.

  • Divide dough in half. Cover and chill dough about 30 minutes or until easy to handle. On lightly floured surface, roll half the dough at a time until 1/8 inch thick.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Using a 3-inch round cookie cutter, cut out circles from dough. Using a 1-inch round cookie cutter, cut out circles from the centers of half the dough circles. Place dough circles on parchment paper-lined cookie sheets. Reroll scraps, including the 1-inch dough rounds, and cut out additional dough circles as directed. Repeat with remaining dough half.

  • Sprinkle the dough circles that have the centers cut out with vanilla sugar. Bake cookies for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cookies cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely.

  • Spread bottoms of the solid cookies with about 1-1/2 teaspoons of the Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting. Top each with one of the cookies with the center hole, sugar side up. Refrigerate filled cookies to store. Makes 24 sandwich cookies.

Tips

*Ground vanilla beans should not be confused with vanilla powder.

Nutrition Facts (Vanilla Dessert Sandwiches)

Per Serving:
223 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 126mg; potassium 74mg; carbohydrates 31g; fiber 0g; sugar 18g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 340IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.

Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Vanilla Sugar

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour sugar into a large, clean jar. Using a sharp paring knife, slit vanilla bean lengthwise. Insert both halves into sugar, making sure all of the bean is covered with sugar. Secure lid and store in a cool, dry place for 2 weeks before using. (Will keep indefinitely.)

Reviews

