Ultimate Chocolate-Dipped Cookies

Rating: 4.45 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 29 Ratings

Chocolate chips, melted chocolate, and a coating of Chocolate Ganache make these cookies a triple delight.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
8 mins at 350°per batch
Yield:
about 72 cookies
Ultimate Chocolate-Dipped Cookies

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium mixing bowl stir together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a medium heavy saucepan combine the 2 cups chocolate pieces and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cook and stir over low heat until melted. Cool slightly.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat remaining butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar; beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, one at a time, scraping sides of bowl after each addition. Beat in the melted chocolate mixture and vanilla until combined. Add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until well combined. Stir in the 1 cup semisweet chocolate pieces.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm and tops are slightly cracked. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely. Dip half of each cookie into Chocolate Ganache; let excess drip back into bowl. If desired, drizzle with additional ganache. Let stand until ganache is set.

To Store:

Place cookies (do not dip if freezing) in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw and dip in ganache as directed in Step 4.

Nutrition Facts (Ultimate Chocolate-Dipped Cookies)

Per Serving:
102 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 57mg; potassium 58mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 1g; sugar 10g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small heavy saucepan combine whipping cream, butter, and sugar. Bring just to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat. Place chocolate pieces in a medium mixing bowl. Pour hot cream mixture over chocolate; let stand for 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. Let cool to room temperature before using. Makes about 1-1/4 cups.

Reviews

