Ultimate Chocolate-Dipped Cookies
Chocolate chips, melted chocolate, and a coating of Chocolate Ganache make these cookies a triple delight.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
To Store:
Place cookies (do not dip if freezing) in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw and dip in ganache as directed in Step 4.
Per Serving:
102 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 57mg; potassium 58mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 1g; sugar 10g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.