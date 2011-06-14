Tropical Dream Tassies
The cream cheese and macadamia nut crust deliciously complements the sweet lime filling in these tropical treats.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
*Toasted Coconut:
To toast coconut, spread shredded coconut in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring once or twice.
Place tassies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Prepare as directed through Step 1. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw dough in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Continue as directed above.