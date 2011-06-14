Toffee Snickerdoodle Cupcake Cookies
When the first recipe for snickerdoodles appeared in print in 1869, it was a simple cookie made with kitchen staples. Since, it has been embellished in the most wonderful ways -- as this toffee-packed version demonstrates. Another time, try almonds instead of pecans!
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1-1/2 cups sugar, the baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, one at a time, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the 1 cup toffee pieces, and pecans. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease and lightly flour twenty-four to twenty-six 2-1/2-inch muffin cups or line with paper bake cups. In a small bowl, combine the 1/4 cup sugar, the cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Use a rounded 2-tablespoon scoop to measure dough. Shape into balls. Roll balls in sugar mixture to coat. Press each ball lightly into a prepared muffin cup; making tops of all cookies even.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 18 minutes or until tops are lightly browned and edges are just firm (centers will dip slightly). Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove cookies from muffin cups; cool.
Spoon the frosting into a decorating bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe frosting into a tall swirl on each cupcake. If desired, sprinkle with crushed toffee pieces. Makes 24 to 26 cupcakes.
Tips
Place frosted cupcakes in a single layer in airtight containers; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Spiced Buttercream Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
Allow butter to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add 2 cups of the powdered sugar, beating well. Beat in the 1/4 cup milk, the vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Gradually beat in the remaining powdered sugar. Beat in the 2 to 4 teaspoons milk until frosting reaches spreading consistency.