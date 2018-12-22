The Best Sugar Cookies

Rating: 5 stars First time making sugar cookies from scratch but well worth the time and work. I also made second batch after tasting the batter (and made note to do that for future) -- but even with two batches had a lot of extra frosting, so will cut the frosting recipe in half next time. DELICIOUS!

Rating: Unrated These cookies really are the best. Every year I intend to make thick ones, but I always roll the dough too thin so I can cut more cookies. So I've started doubling the batch from the start since I usually have to make two anyway.

Rating: Unrated This sugar cookie is perfect for decorating; it holds it's shape in the oven and is a firm canvas for all kinds of embellishments. The baked cookies have a subtle flavor that does not compete with frosting/icing or can be easily changed with extracts. They have a nice crunch that gives way to a tender center. I'm glad to add this to my cookie arsenal.

