The Best Sugar Cookies
Leave it to this classic sugar cookie recipe to make your holiday season special. Not only are these Christmas cookies delicious, but sugar cookies are perfect for decorating to match any event. No party should be without these easy sugar cookies!
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl beat butter on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover; chill about 30 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough, half at a time, until 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Using 2-1/2-inch cookie cutters, cut dough into desired shapes. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until edges are very light brown. Transfer to wire racks; cool. If desired, frost the sugar cookie recipe with Royal icing and/or decorate with decorative candies.
Tip:
Meringue powder is a mixture of pasteurized dried egg whites, sugar, and edible gums. Look for it in the baking aisle of your supermarket or at a specialty food store.
To Store:
Layer unfrosted sugar cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months. If desired, ice and decorate before serving.
Royal Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl, combine powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar. Add the 1/2 cup water and the vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined, then on high speed for 7 to 10 minutes or until very stiff. Add the 2 to 4 tablespoons water, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make an icing of spreading consistency. If desired, divide icing into individual bowls and tint with paste food coloring.