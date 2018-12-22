The Best Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.1 stars
172 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 97
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 24
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 10

Leave it to this classic sugar cookie recipe to make your holiday season special. Not only are these Christmas cookies delicious, but sugar cookies are perfect for decorating to match any event. No party should be without these easy sugar cookies!

The Best Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover; chill about 30 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough, half at a time, until 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Using 2-1/2-inch cookie cutters, cut dough into desired shapes. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until edges are very light brown. Transfer to wire racks; cool. If desired, frost the sugar cookie recipe with Royal icing and/or decorate with decorative candies.

Tip:

Meringue powder is a mixture of pasteurized dried egg whites, sugar, and edible gums. Look for it in the baking aisle of your supermarket or at a specialty food store.

To Store:

Layer unfrosted sugar cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months. If desired, ice and decorate before serving.

Nutrition Facts (The Best Sugar Cookies)

Per Serving:
74 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 55 mg sodium. 11 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Royal Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar. Add the 1/2 cup water and the vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined, then on high speed for 7 to 10 minutes or until very stiff. Add the 2 to 4 tablespoons water, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make an icing of spreading consistency. If desired, divide icing into individual bowls and tint with paste food coloring.

Reviews (4)

annette.homes
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2018
First time making sugar cookies from scratch but well worth the time and work. I also made second batch after tasting the batter (and made note to do that for future) -- but even with two batches had a lot of extra frosting, so will cut the frosting recipe in half next time. DELICIOUS!
jessicachriste
Rating: Unrated
09/07/2016
These cookies really are the best. Every year I intend to make thick ones, but I always roll the dough too thin so I can cut more cookies. So I've started doubling the batch from the start since I usually have to make two anyway.
Angie Allen
Rating: Unrated
12/12/2015
This sugar cookie is perfect for decorating; it holds it's shape in the oven and is a firm canvas for all kinds of embellishments. The baked cookies have a subtle flavor that does not compete with frosting/icing or can be easily changed with extracts. They have a nice crunch that gives way to a tender center.  I'm glad to add this to my cookie arsenal.
Silvia Cafazzo Pereira
Rating: Unrated
02/14/2014
Recipe is absolutely delicious. I used it for Valentines day and shaped them into hearts. Family and friends loved it!
