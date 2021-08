In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sugar, and ground almonds. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pieces are pea-size. In a small bowl, combine egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of the water. Gradually stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture until combined. If necessary, add enough of the additional water to make a dough that starts to cling. Gently knead just until smooth; form dough into a ball. If necessary, cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.