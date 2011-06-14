Star Mint Meringues

Rating: 5 stars

Make sure you don't have any yolk in your egg whites, if you do, the egg whites wouldn't whip up properly. You also might have better success using superfine sugar. Beat the egg whites on medium speed until frothy. Increase the speed to med-high & gradually add sugar, a few tablespoons at a time until glossy and very fluffy about 3 minutes. Beat in vanilla. I made it twice this way and the cookies were beautiful.