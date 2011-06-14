Star Mint Meringues

Rating: 3.91 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 1

Who needs candy canes when you have these striped melt-in-your-mouth meringue treats? Serve these cookies as a snack or dessert at your next party.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl combine egg whites, cream of tartar, peppermint extract, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add sugar, about 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight).

    Advertisement

  • With a clean small paintbrush, brush stripes of red paste food coloring on the inside of a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch open-star tip. Carefully transfer egg white mixture to the pastry bag. Pipe 2-inch stars 1 inch apart onto prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 1-1/2 hours or until meringues appear dry and are firm when lightly touched. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 20 mg sodium. 12 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 1
MS11879056
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2018
Make sure you don't have any yolk in your egg whites, if you do, the egg whites wouldn't whip up properly. You also might have better success using superfine sugar. Beat the egg whites on medium speed until frothy. Increase the speed to med-high & gradually add sugar, a few tablespoons at a time until glossy and very fluffy about 3 minutes. Beat in vanilla. I made it twice this way and the cookies were beautiful.
Wendy Jones
Rating: Unrated
12/17/2015
i agree...  thought it was just me doing something wrong.  Did not turn out.
Sherry Barker
Rating: Unrated
12/25/2014
This recipe DOES NOT WORK. I followed directions exactly and the whites failed to reach stiff peak stage after 30 minutes with a stand mixer. Something is wrong with this recipe...I am so disappointed as I was planning on giving these meringues as a food gift present for Christmas...what a waste of eggs!!!
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019