Star Mint Meringues
Who needs candy canes when you have these striped melt-in-your-mouth meringue treats? Serve these cookies as a snack or dessert at your next party.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl combine egg whites, cream of tartar, peppermint extract, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add sugar, about 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight).Advertisement
With a clean small paintbrush, brush stripes of red paste food coloring on the inside of a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch open-star tip. Carefully transfer egg white mixture to the pastry bag. Pipe 2-inch stars 1 inch apart onto prepared cookie sheet.
Bake for 1-1/2 hours or until meringues appear dry and are firm when lightly touched. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.