Spicy Chocolate Shortbread
A touch of ground cocoa-chile blend adds a gentle spicy-warmth to these glazed shortbread cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a medium bowl stir together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, cocoa-chile blend, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling. Knead dough until smooth; shape dough into a ball.
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough until 1/2 inch thick. Using a 1-1/2- to 2-inch star-shape cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 2 inches apart on an ungreased large cookie sheet.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or just until cookies are firm in the center. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. Drizzle cookies with Chocolate Glaze. Let stand until glaze sets.
To Store:
Place in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Chocolate Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together powdered sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, and, if desired, ground cocoa-chile blend. Stir in butter and milk. If necessary, add additional milk until mixture reaches drizzling consistency.