Spicy Chocolate Shortbread

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 3 Ratings

A touch of ground cocoa-chile blend adds a gentle spicy-warmth to these glazed shortbread cookies.

Spicy Chocolate Shortbread

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a medium bowl stir together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, cocoa-chile blend, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling. Knead dough until smooth; shape dough into a ball.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough until 1/2 inch thick. Using a 1-1/2- to 2-inch star-shape cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 2 inches apart on an ungreased large cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or just until cookies are firm in the center. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. Drizzle cookies with Chocolate Glaze. Let stand until glaze sets.

To Store:

Place in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts (Spicy Chocolate Shortbread)

Per Serving:
81 calories; 4 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 36 mg sodium. 44 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Chocolate Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together powdered sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, and, if desired, ground cocoa-chile blend. Stir in butter and milk. If necessary, add additional milk until mixture reaches drizzling consistency.

Reviews

