In a large bowl, combine butter and shortening. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 3/4 cup brown sugar, the baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping side of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and the 2 teaspoons vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the 2 cups flour as you can with the mixer. If necessary, use a wooden spoon to stir in remainder of the 2 cups flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill about 4 hours or freeze about 1 hour or until easy to handle.