Soft Maple Sugar Cookies

Rating: 3.52 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

These sweet sugar cookies melt in your mouth, and have a hint of maple in them. Serve them up as a perfect fall treat.

Soft Maple Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. In a large bowl combine butter and shortening. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, maple syrup, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour.

  • Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets for 2 minutes. Transfer to wire racks; cool. Centers will dip as cookies cool. Drizzle with Maple Icing.

To Store:

Layer un-iced cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Make it Giant:

Prepare dough as directed. Drop 1/4-cup portions of dough 3 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are light brown (tops will look slightly soft). Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Spread cooled cookies with Apple Frosting and sprinkle with pecans. Makes 16 cookies.

Nutrition Facts (Soft Maple Sugar Cookies)

Per Serving:
134 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 54 mg sodium. 26 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5928 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Maple Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together whipping cream, butter, and maple syrup. Whisk in powdered sugar to make an icing of drizzling consistency.

Reviews (2)

rccs1965
Rating: 5.0 stars
12/14/2019
Excellent recipe! Very tasty. I used maple extract instead of vanilla which really bumped up the maple flavor. I will make these again.
cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2015
Even though I over baked, they were OUTSTANDING!
Lynn Galbreath
Rating: Unrated
12/09/2015
My whole family thought these are fantastic.  Will make again.  I baked them for 2-3 minutes longer than the recipe calls for until they were lightly brown and they were crisp on the outside and slightly soft inside.
