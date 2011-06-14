Soft Maple Sugar Cookies
These sweet sugar cookies melt in your mouth, and have a hint of maple in them. Serve them up as a perfect fall treat.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. In a large bowl combine butter and shortening. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, maple syrup, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets for 2 minutes. Transfer to wire racks; cool. Centers will dip as cookies cool. Drizzle with Maple Icing.
To Store:
Layer un-iced cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Make it Giant:
Prepare dough as directed. Drop 1/4-cup portions of dough 3 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are light brown (tops will look slightly soft). Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Spread cooled cookies with Apple Frosting and sprinkle with pecans. Makes 16 cookies.
Maple Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together whipping cream, butter, and maple syrup. Whisk in powdered sugar to make an icing of drizzling consistency.