Snickerdoodle Sandwiches

Rating: 4 stars
The oh-so-popular snickerdoodle is transformed into a scrumptious and easy-to-make cookie sandwich recipe. Little hands will enjoy rolling the dough balls in cinnamon-sugar and assembling these sandwiches.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
bake:
7 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 sandwich cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine sugar and 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon. Shape cookie dough into 3/4- to 1-inch balls; roll balls in cinnamon-sugar to coat. Place balls 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 7 to 9 minutes or just until edges are firm. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.

Meanwhile, for filling:

  • In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, honey, and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Beat with a wire whisk until smooth. If desired, stir in raisins.

  • Spread filling generously on the bottoms of half of the cookies. Top with remaining cookies, flat sides down, pressing lightly together. Makes about 24 sandwich cookies.

Tips

Layer unfilled cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Store filling in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies and filling if frozen. Assemble sandwich cookies as directed in step 4, assembling only as many as you need at one time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 16g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; sugars 8g; protein 1g; sodium 113mg.
