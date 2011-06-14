Snickerdoodle Croissant Cookies
These cookies, filled with a sugary cinnamon and nut filling, take the shape of miniature croissants.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl beat butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/2 cup brown sugar, the vanilla, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in as much flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough into three equal portions; shape each portion into a disk. Cover and chill dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough into a 9-inch circle. Lightly brush each round with milk. In a small bowl combine nuts, the 2 tablespoons brown sugar, the cinnamon, and nutmeg. Sprinkle nut mixture evenly over each dough circle, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut each circle into 12 wedges. Starting from a wide end, roll up each wedge. Bend ends of each roll to shape it into a crescent. Place crescents 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
-
Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets on wire racks for 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks and cool completely. If desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.
To Store:
Place cookies, without powdered sugar, in layers separated by pieces of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw cookies, if frozen. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.