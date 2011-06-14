Snickerdoodle Croissant Cookies

In a large bowl beat butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/2 cup brown sugar, the vanilla, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in as much flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough into three equal portions; shape each portion into a disk. Cover and chill dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour.