To make shortbread wedges*, on an ungreased cookie sheet pat or roll the dough into an 8-inch circle. Make a scalloped edge. Cut circle into 16 wedges. Leave wedges in the circle. Bake in a 325 degree F oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until bottom just starts to brown and center is set. Cut circle into wedges again while warm. Cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes 16 wedges.

In a medium bowl combine flour and sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling. Form the mixture into a ball and knead until smooth.

* To make shortbread rounds, on a lightly floured surface roll dough until 1/2 inch thick. Using a 1-1/2-inch cookie cutter, cut into 24 rounds. Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. To make shortbread strips, on a lightly floured surface roll dough into an 8 x 6-inch rectangle about 1/2 inch thick. Using a knife, cut into twenty-four 2 x 1-inch strips Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

Butter-Pecan Shortbread: Prepare as above, except substitute brown sugar for the granulated sugar. After cutting in butter, stir in 2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans. Sprinkle mixture with 1/2 teaspoon vanilla before kneading. Nutrition Facts per wedge: 102 cal., 7 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 16 mg chol., 63 mg sodium, 9 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 1 g pro.Daily Values: 5% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 1% calcium, 3% ironExchanges: 1/2 Starch, 1 1/2 Fat

Lemon-Poppy Seed Shortbread: Prepare as above, except stir 1 tablespoon poppy seeds into flour mixture and add 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel with the butter.Nutrition Facts per wedge: 101 cal., 6 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 16 mg chol., 62 mg sodium, 10 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 1 g pro.Daily Values: 5% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 1% calcium, 3% ironExchanges: 1/2 Starch, 1 Fat

Oatmeal Shortbread: Prepare as above, except reduce flour to 1 cup. After cutting in butter, stir in 1/3 cup quick-cooking rolled oats.Nutrition Facts per wedge: 99 cal., 6 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 16 mg chol., 62 mg sodium, 10 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 1 g pro.Daily Values: 5% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 0% calcium, 2% ironExchanges: 1/2 Starch, 1 Fat