Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
A hint of rosemary adds the perfect touch of savory flavor to our delightful shortbread cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together the flour and baking powder; set aside.
In a very large bowl beat butter with sugar and rosemary for 2 to 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk, salt, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour mixture.
Divide dough in half. Wrap and chill for 1 hour or until easy to handle (if dough becomes too stiff, let stand at room temperature about 10 minutes).
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface roll one dough half to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut into desired shapes. Arrange cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until very lightly browned. Remove and cool on wire racks. Repeat with remaining dough half.
Decoration Idea:
Create a beautiful snowflake centerpiece with leaf-shape cookie cutouts. Dust the cutouts with powdered sugar and arrange them on a glass platter.
Make-Ahead Tip:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.