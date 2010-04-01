Rosemary-Kissed Orange Thumbprint Cookies Tuscano
Make these bright cookies with a hint of rosemary for a special twist on a classic dessert.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together flour, cornstarch, rosemary, and salt; set aside. In a medium mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/3 cup powdered sugar and the almond extract; beat until combined. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mixture. Wrap and chill dough for 1 hour or until easy to handle.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Shape dough into twenty-four 1-1/4-inch balls. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Use thumb to make indentations in each cookie. Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon marmalade into center of each.
Bake about 14 minutes or until edges are lightly golden. Cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Transfer to wire racks; cool. Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days.