Rosemary-Kissed Orange Thumbprint Cookies Tuscano

Rating: 5.0 stars I created a BHG account just to review this. I saw this recipe originally when it was featured in an issue of BHG probably about 10 years ago now. I have been making it ever since. These have always been a big hit whenever I make them (and mind you, I am not a great baker). I usually swap the marmalade for apricot or raspberry jam, however, since I am not a huge fan or marmalade. They are so beautiful, and tender, and not too sweet, and they keep really well! They are also really quick and easy to make, and you'll probably have most of the ingredients on hand. One of my favorite cookie recipes of all time! REALLY.

Rating: 5.0 stars I am wondering at which point it is best to freeze these? Should it be done when the dough is chilling and baked at a later date or can they be made and then frozen?

Rating: 3.0 stars The cookie dough was very crumbly, and dry. It made it difficult to shape and "thumbprint" the cookies. I LOVED the flavor, but next time I will make a different cookie dough, maybe a sugar cookie dough that's not so crumbly and dry so the cookies don't come out the same way.

Rating: Unrated Not a review, can¿t wait to try these...would I be able to substitute dried rosemary for fresh?

Rating: Unrated Hi, I'm Colleen from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen staff. I'm sorry you had trouble with this recipe. Please know that every recipe that appears in our publications and on bhg.com is tested in our Test Kitchen, and this one is no exception. I made up the cookies so I could see what the dough was like. The dough came together nicely-I did notice it can be crumbly looking until you continue to beat and then it comes together. After chilling the dough for 1 hour, I shaped into balls and made the thumbprints. The baking time seemed appropriate for lightly browned edges. These are very tender cookies due to the cornstarch in the dough (no gluten in cornstarch, so they don't get as tough). The amount of butter seemed appropriate-I had one cookie that seemed to have a piece of butter that didn't get mixed in, so when it was baked it gave kind of a jagged edge to the cookie. Not sure what problems you had, but I think the most important thing in this cookie is to use real butter, not a substitute (they contain more water and can cause cookies to spread). Also, it's easy to use the wrong amount of butter when using sticks, so just make sure you use 1 stick plus a 1/2 stick to equal 3/4 cup. I hope this helps!

Rating: Unrated I made these cookies last Christmas and again for this Christmas season. They are delicate and delicious. They almost melt in your mouth. There's just the right amount of Rosemary. No over-powering taste at all. I use apricot preserves for the filling. The recipe states 103 calories per serving. Can you tell me how many cookies makes one serving? (Please don't say just one cookie!)