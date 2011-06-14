Red Velvet Whoopie Pies with Peppermint Filling

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Alternately add flour and buttermilk, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Stir in food coloring.