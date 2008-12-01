Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

Rating: 3.58 stars
113 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 17
  • 113 Ratings

Dating from the 1920s, creamy filling mounded between two big puffy cookies became a phenomenon. This version of the recipe has big taste yet smaller size.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
7 mins to 11 mins at 375°
Yield:
60 one-inch or 42 two-inch cookies
Nutrition Info
Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment; set aside. In medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

  • In large mixing bowl beat butter on medium to high 30 seconds. Beat in brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk, beating after each addition just until combined. Stir in food coloring.

  • Spoon batter in 1- or 2-inch diameter rounds, about 1/2-inch high on prepared baking sheets, allowing 1 inch between each round.

  • Bake 7 to 9 minutes for 1-inch cookies or 9 to 11 minutes for 2-inch cookies, or until tops are set. Cool completely on baking sheets on rack. Remove cooled cookies from baking sheets.

  • To fill, dollop Whoopie Pie Filling on flat sides of half the cookies. Top with remaining cookies, flat sides down. Makes 60 one-inch or 42 two-inch cookies.

To store:

Refrigerate in airtight container up to 4 days. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts (Red Velvet Whoopie Pie)

Per Serving:
70 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 49mg; potassium 17mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 0g; sugar 5g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.

Whoopie Pie Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium mixing bowl beat butter and cream cheese until smooth. Fold in marshmallow creme.

Reviews

