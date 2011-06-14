Raspberry Sugar Cookie Sandwiches
These gem-like cookies are beautiful for display, and are filled with luscious fruit marmelade or preserves.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Layer the filled sandwich cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Or, layer the unassembled cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies. Assemble sandwiches as directed in Step 4.