Pumpkin-Spiced Whoopie Pies

Place whipping cream in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on 50 percent power (medium) for 30 to 40 seconds or until cream comes to boiling. Add white chocolate. Do not stir. Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir until chocolate melts. Let stand for 5 to 15 minutes more before using. The glaze will firm as it stands. If you want a glaze that runs down the sides of the cookies, let glaze stand only 5 minutes; if you want glaze that spreads like thin frosting, let glaze stand for 15 minutes.