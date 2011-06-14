Pistachio-Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies
This flavor combination is too good to be true! Sweet sugar cookies get savory, creamy texture from pistachios and cream cheese for an all-around rich cookie.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine butter and cream cheese. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add powdered sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. If desired, stir in orange peel.
Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a roll about 1-1/2 inches in diameter. Place pistachio nuts on a sheet of waxed paper. Roll each roll in pistachio nuts. Wrap each roll in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill about 1 hour or until dough is firm enough to slice.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Transfer to wire racks; cool.
To Store:
Place rolls of cookie dough in a resealable freezer bag. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 2 months. To store baked cookies, layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.