Pignoli Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Pine nuts, or pignoli, add a nice crunch to these meringuelike cookies. The almond paste gives them a sweet, but not too sweet, flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper or foil; set aside.

  • Break almond paste into small pieces and place in a food processor.* Cover and process until nearly smooth. With food processor running, gradually add sugar through feed tube, processing until combined. Add egg whites; cover and process until combined.

  • Drop dough by slightly rounded teaspoons onto prepared cookie sheet. Press a few pine nuts onto each cookie. Bake about 15 minutes or until edges are firm and tops are lightly browned.

  • Cool on cookie sheet for 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool. (If the cookies stick to the parchment paper or foil, use a spatula dipped in hot water to remove the cookies.)

*Tip:

To make the cookie dough using an electric mixer, break the almond paste into small pieces and place in a large bowl. Add egg whites. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Gradually add the sugar, beating until combined. Continue as directed.

To Store:

Place cookies in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 1 day, chill for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 5 mg sodium. 13 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 2 g protein;

Reviews

