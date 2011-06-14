Pignoli Cookies
Pine nuts, or pignoli, add a nice crunch to these meringuelike cookies. The almond paste gives them a sweet, but not too sweet, flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper or foil; set aside.
Break almond paste into small pieces and place in a food processor.* Cover and process until nearly smooth. With food processor running, gradually add sugar through feed tube, processing until combined. Add egg whites; cover and process until combined.
Drop dough by slightly rounded teaspoons onto prepared cookie sheet. Press a few pine nuts onto each cookie. Bake about 15 minutes or until edges are firm and tops are lightly browned.
Cool on cookie sheet for 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool. (If the cookies stick to the parchment paper or foil, use a spatula dipped in hot water to remove the cookies.)
*Tip:
To make the cookie dough using an electric mixer, break the almond paste into small pieces and place in a large bowl. Add egg whites. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Gradually add the sugar, beating until combined. Continue as directed.
To Store:
Place cookies in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 1 day, chill for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.