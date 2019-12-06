Pecan Crispies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease cookie sheets; set aside. In a large bowl beat shortening and butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the pecans, and, if desired, chocolate pieces.