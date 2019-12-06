Pecan Crispies
Crisp, fine-crumbed pecan shortbread is a holiday classic and perfect for gift giving. When purchasing pecans or other nuts for baking, consider how they will be used. If nuts will be chopped, purchase less expensive "pieces," saving pricy pecan halves for recipes that feature whole nuts.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease cookie sheets; set aside. In a large bowl beat shortening and butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the pecans, and, if desired, chocolate pieces.Advertisement
-
Divide dough into eight equal portions (about 2/3 cup each). Place one to three of the portions on each cookie sheet, leaving about 7 inches between portions. Flatten portions until 1/2 inch thick.
-
Bake about 20 minutes or until tops are golden (do not underbake). Cool on wire racks for 2 minutes. Using a knife or pizza cutter, cut each cookie round into six wedges. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool.
Pecan Crispie Drops:
Prepare as directed, except drop dough by rounded teaspoons about 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake about 12 minutes or until tops are golden. Transfer to a wire racks; cool. Makes about 60 cookies.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.