Peanut Butter Munchies
These chocolate cookies have peanut butter stuffed inside. Yum!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Made these and they turned out amazing! Didn't have unsweetened cocoa powder so I used 1.5cups of melted chocolate chips instead- turned out perfect!!!Read More
I am making these and the dough ingredients don't even come close to sticking toghether to form an adhesive enough dough to put the peanut butter filling inside...they would crumble apart. What did I do wrong??Read More