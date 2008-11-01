Peanut Butter Cream Sandwich Cookies
For a delicious snack, try these irresistible cookies that features peanut butter cream between two cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl beat peanut butter and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour.
For each cookie, shape 1 level teaspoon of the dough into a ball. Place balls 1-1/2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten cookies by making crisscross marks with tines of a fork dipped in granulated sugar.
Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.
Spread Peanut Cream Filling on bottoms of half of the cookies, using 1 teaspoon per cookie. Top with the remaining cookies, bottom sides down.
To Store:
Place sandwich cookies in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts (Peanut Butter Cream Sandwich Cookies)
Peanut Cream Filling
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl whisk together peanut butter, marshmallow crème, milk, cinnamon, and cumin. Gradually whisk in powdered sugar.