Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rating: 3.88 stars
151 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 89
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 14
  • 1 star values: 17

The marriage of chocolate and peanut butter keeps this recipe on the list of all-time favorite Christmas cookies.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat shortening and peanut butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/2 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour.

  • Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in the 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are lightly browned. Immediately press a chocolate kiss into each cookies center. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes 54 cookies.

Tips

Place in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; 5 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 28 mg sodium. 48 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (10)

dellaschristian
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2017
A favorite in my house. And at work. And with neighbors.......
lmwroberts
Rating: Unrated
11/27/2018
1. We always use the chocolate stars! They taste much better than the kisses! 2. Two items in the video are mislabeled. Brown sugar is labeled as Cajun Seasoning, and the milk is labeled as Coconut milk.
ronaldjcannon
Rating: Unrated
12/26/2016
Easy to make, but only got about 30 out of the batch. Taste yummy!
donna19511outl
Rating: Unrated
12/12/2016
What's with the Cajun seasoning? What's with the Cajun seasoning?
siobhan24
Rating: Unrated
12/12/2017
I think the brown sugar is mislabeled as cajun seasoning in the video!
Tina
Rating: Unrated
10/15/2013
Love to make these cookies ahead of time and perfect for packing to send to loved ones (daughter a HUGE hit with roommates when this box comes!) I perfer the Brach's Star's to the kisses. They are a little harder to find but (I think) make a prettier cookie.
Patti Ruth
Rating: Unrated
01/24/2017
1 egg, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup peanut butter, and 1 tsp vanilla... that is all I use in my pb cookies (even kiss cookies!)
Douglas Battjes
Rating: Unrated
12/13/2016
These are my all time favorite cookies or what ever you would like to call them, and was thinking of them this week, now I have the receipt.   YUM
Rusty
Rating: Unrated
10/29/2015
how many cookies are considered a serving?
zuzekee
Rating: Unrated
12/09/2014
I've started making these in mini-muffin pans and inserting a peanut butter cup in the middle. You get a some chocolate with every bite (When I was a kid, I would eat around the kiss and save it for last). I think the Brach's stars are a really cute idea!
