Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pinwheels
When time is short, cut the chilling step for this homemade slice-and-bake cookie recipe in half by freezing dough logs about 30 minutes or until firm enough to slice.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Shape logs of dough; wrap and chill up to 1 week or freeze up to 1 month. Thaw frozen dough 3 hours in refrigerator before slicing.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
77 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 69mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiberg; protein 1g.