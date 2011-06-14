Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pinwheels

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 3 Ratings

When time is short, cut the chilling step for this homemade slice-and-bake cookie recipe in half by freezing dough logs about 30 minutes or until firm enough to slice.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine peanut butter cookie dough and flour; use a wooden spoon to mix well. Divide dough in half.

    Advertisement

  • In another large mixing bowl combine sugar cookie dough and cocoa powder; use another wooden spoon to mix well. Divide dough in half.

  • Between pieces of waxed paper, roll out half of the peanut butter dough and half of the sugar cookie dough into 12x6-inch rectangles. Remove the top pieces of waxed paper. Invert one rectangle on top of the other; press down gently to seal. Remove top piece of waxed paper. Tightly roll up into a spiral, starting from a long side. Repeat with remaining dough portions.

  • If desired, sprinkle half of the peanuts onto waxed paper. Roll 1 log of dough in peanuts. Wrap in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Repeat with remaining dough and peanuts, if desired. Wrap and chill dough logs 1 hour or until firm enough to slice.

  • Using a sharp knife, cut dough logs into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Place slices 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. Makes about 60 cookies.

Tips

Shape logs of dough; wrap and chill up to 1 week or freeze up to 1 month. Thaw frozen dough 3 hours in refrigerator before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 69mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiberg; protein 1g.

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/07/2020