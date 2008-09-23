Peanut Butter and Banana Drops

Rating: 3.92 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Kneading the embellishments into the cookie dough makes a fun project for eager young bakers. Coarse raw sugar gives this cookie recipe a pleasant crunch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large resealable plastic bag combine cookie dough, banana chips, and chocolate pieces. Seal bag; knead mixture with your hands until dough is well mixed. Remove dough from bag.

  • Place sugar in a small bowl. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll balls in sugar to coat. Place balls 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten balls slightly.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.

To Store:

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; 5 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 47 mg sodium. 59 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

