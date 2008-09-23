Peanut Butter and Banana Drops
Kneading the embellishments into the cookie dough makes a fun project for eager young bakers. Coarse raw sugar gives this cookie recipe a pleasant crunch.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large resealable plastic bag combine cookie dough, banana chips, and chocolate pieces. Seal bag; knead mixture with your hands until dough is well mixed. Remove dough from bag.Advertisement
-
Place sugar in a small bowl. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll balls in sugar to coat. Place balls 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten balls slightly.
-
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.
To Store:
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.