PB&C Cookie Sandwiches

In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined. Add egg and vanilla. Beat until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour and the cocoa powder. Stir in peanut butter and milk chocolate pieces. Cover and chill dough for 2 to 3 hours or until easy to handle.