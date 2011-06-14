PB&C Cookie Sandwiches
These cookies have peanut butter and chocolate in the cookie dough and the frosting.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined. Add egg and vanilla. Beat until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour and the cocoa powder. Stir in peanut butter and milk chocolate pieces. Cover and chill dough for 2 to 3 hours or until easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheets. Flatten cookies slightly with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until tops are cracked and look dry. Let cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Remove and cool completely on wire racks.
In a small bowl stir together frosting and peanut butter. Spread a scant 2 teaspoons frosting mixture on the bottoms of half of the cookies. Top with remaining cookies, bottom sides together.
To Store:
Layer sandwich cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 24 hours or freeze for up to 3 months.