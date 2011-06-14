Pastel Cream Wafers
This classic sugar cookie recipe is one of our best. Purchase simple, high-quality ingredients for the softest cookie.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place flour in a medium bowl. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pieces are pea-size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the half-and-half over part of mixture. Gently toss with a fork and push to side of bowl. Repeat until all is moistened. Form dough into a ball.
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough until slightly less than 1/8 inch thick. Using a 1-3/4-inch fluted round cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges start to brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.
Spread Powdered Sugar Frosting on bottoms of half of the cookies, using scant 1 teaspoon for each cookie. Top with the remaining cookies, bottoms sides down. Before serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar.
To Store:
Place sandwich cookies in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Before serving, thaw cookies, if frozen, and sprinkle with more powdered sugar, if desired.
Nutrition Facts (Pastel Cream Wafers)
Powdered Sugar Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, butter, vanilla, food coloring, and enough of the light cream or half-and-half to make a spreadable frosting.