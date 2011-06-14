Pastel Cream Wafers

Rating: 3.79 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 14 Ratings

This classic sugar cookie recipe is one of our best. Purchase simple, high-quality ingredients for the softest cookie.

Pastel Cream Wafers

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place flour in a medium bowl. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pieces are pea-size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the half-and-half over part of mixture. Gently toss with a fork and push to side of bowl. Repeat until all is moistened. Form dough into a ball.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough until slightly less than 1/8 inch thick. Using a 1-3/4-inch fluted round cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges start to brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.

  • Spread Powdered Sugar Frosting on bottoms of half of the cookies, using scant 1 teaspoon for each cookie. Top with the remaining cookies, bottoms sides down. Before serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar.

To Store:

Place sandwich cookies in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Before serving, thaw cookies, if frozen, and sprinkle with more powdered sugar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (Pastel Cream Wafers)

Per Serving:
95 calories; 6 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 16 mg cholesterol; 47 mg sodium. 12 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Powdered Sugar Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, butter, vanilla, food coloring, and enough of the light cream or half-and-half to make a spreadable frosting.

Reviews

