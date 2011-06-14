No-Bake Butterscotch-Pretzel Bars

Rating: 3.97 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

Sweet, salty, and oh-so-delicious! These bars will satisfy any craving.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 13x9x2-inch pan with foil. Lightly coat the foil with cooking spray; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, stir together powdered sugar, peanut butter, and melted butter. Stir in 2 cups crushed pretzels. Press mixture firmly into the bottom of prepared pan.

  • In a heavy medium saucepan, combine butterscotch pieces and whipping cream. Stir over low heat until pieces are just melted.

  • Carefully spoon and spread butterscotch mixture over crumb mixture in pan. Sprinkle 1/2 cup coarsely crushed pretzels and the peanuts evenly over butterscotch mixture; press gently.

  • Cover and chill for at least 2 hours. Cut into bars to serve. Store in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 154mg; potassium 68mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 3g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 20mg; ironmg.

Reviews (3)

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
10/07/2019
These were fabulous, held together well and super tasty.
Anonymous
Rating: 2 stars
12/29/2014
2 stars, firmed up perfectly for me & one of our guests said it was their fave of all our cookies, but too sweet for my taste. I thought the pretzels (crushing them w/a rolling pin was a bit of a pain) I used were not salty enough, so I added salt to the filling, and still didn't do the trick for me.
Sarah LeBuhn
Rating: Unrated
07/15/2014
I thought these "bars" tasted really delicious. But they didn't hold together like a bar. Even after hours and hours in the fridge, they never really firmed up and could be picked up like an individual treat. Which was really too bad because I thought they tasted really good. I won't be making them again.
