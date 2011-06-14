No-Bake Butterscotch-Pretzel Bars

Rating: 5.0 stars These were fabulous, held together well and super tasty.

Rating: 2 stars 2 stars, firmed up perfectly for me & one of our guests said it was their fave of all our cookies, but too sweet for my taste. I thought the pretzels (crushing them w/a rolling pin was a bit of a pain) I used were not salty enough, so I added salt to the filling, and still didn't do the trick for me.

Rating: Unrated I thought these "bars" tasted really delicious. But they didn't hold together like a bar. Even after hours and hours in the fridge, they never really firmed up and could be picked up like an individual treat. Which was really too bad because I thought they tasted really good. I won't be making them again.

Advertisement