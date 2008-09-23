Minty Cocoa Fudge Sandwich Cookies
Complete your cookie tray with this delicious recipe that offers a creamy mint chocolate frosting sandwiched between rich chocolate cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder; set aside.
-
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1-1/2 cups sugar and the oil. Beat until combined. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in flour mixture. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten cookies with the bottom of a glass dipped in additional sugar. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or just until firm. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.
-
For filling, in a small saucepan combine sweetened condensed milk, chocolate pieces, and chopped chocolate. Cook and stir over medium heat until chocolate melts; cool.
-
Spread filling on bottoms of half of the cookies, using 1 rounded teaspoon per cookie. Top with remaining cookies, bottom sides down, pressing lightly together.
*Tip:
If you can't find mint-flavor semisweet chocolate pieces, use 1-1/2 cups regular semisweet chocolate pieces and stir 1/4 teaspoon mint extract into the melted chocolate mixture.
To Store:
Place sandwich cookies in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.