Minty Cocoa Fudge Sandwich Cookies

Rating: 4.14 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 14 Ratings

Complete your cookie tray with this delicious recipe that offers a creamy mint chocolate frosting sandwiched between rich chocolate cookies.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder; set aside.

  • In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1-1/2 cups sugar and the oil. Beat until combined. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in flour mixture. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten cookies with the bottom of a glass dipped in additional sugar. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or just until firm. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.

  • For filling, in a small saucepan combine sweetened condensed milk, chocolate pieces, and chopped chocolate. Cook and stir over medium heat until chocolate melts; cool.

  • Spread filling on bottoms of half of the cookies, using 1 rounded teaspoon per cookie. Top with remaining cookies, bottom sides down, pressing lightly together.

*Tip:

If you can't find mint-flavor semisweet chocolate pieces, use 1-1/2 cups regular semisweet chocolate pieces and stir 1/4 teaspoon mint extract into the melted chocolate mixture.

To Store:

Place sandwich cookies in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 102 mg sodium. 114 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 243 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

