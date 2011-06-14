Mini Raspberry and White Chocolate Whoopie Pies

Rating: 3.96 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 25 Ratings

Filled with raspberry preserves and decadent white chocolate and mascarpone, these dainty sandwich cookies are irresistible.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
chill:
30 mins
bake:
7 mins at 375°
Yield:
72 sandwich cookies
Mini Raspberry and White Chocolate Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Alternately add flour and buttermilk, beating on low speed after each addition just until mixture is combined. Spoon dough with a teaspoon, 1 inch apart onto prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 7 to 8 minutes or until tops are set. Cool completely on parchment-lined cookie sheet on a wire rack. Peel cooled cookies off the paper. Spread the flat side of half of the cookies with about 1/4 teaspoon raspberry preserves. In a large pastry bag fitted with a small star tip, pipe White Chocolate and Mascarpone Filling over the raspberry preserve layer. Top with the remaining cookies, flat sides down. If desired, pipe additional filling on top of whoopie pies and/or sprinkle with colored sugar. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. Makes about 72 sandwich cookies.

Tips

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw at least 1 hour in refrigerator before serving.

White Chocolate-Mascarpone Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a heavy small saucepan, combine white baking chocolate (with cocoa butter) and whipping cream. Cook and stir over low heat until chocolate nearly melts. Remove from heat; stir until smooth. Cool for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine mascarpone cheese and butter. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until smooth. Beat in vanilla. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating well. Beat in the cooled white chocolate mixture. Chill about 30 minutes or until firm enough to pipe.

Reviews

