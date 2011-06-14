Milk Chocolate Mini Cookies
Make this chocolate-flavored cookie recipe to serve two ways. Leave some of the cookies plain, and spread some with frosting to make mini sandwich cookies. Also, pack them for school and work lunches.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
In a heavy small saucepan heat and stir chocolate over low heat until melted, stirring constantly. Set aside.
In a medium bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Beat in sugar until fluffy. Beat in melted chocolate, egg, and vanilla.
Gradually beat in the flour mixture. Divide dough into four equal portions. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Freeze for 20 to 30 minutes or until dough is firm enough to handle. (Or chill in the refrigerator for 60 minutes.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Removing one portion of dough from freezer at a time, roll each portion into a 10-inch roll.* Wrap and freeze for 5 minutes more. Cut rolls into 1/2-inch slices. Place slices 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes or until edges are set. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Gently remove from sheets (cookies will be brittle) and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
If desired, spread Milk Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting on the bottom sides of half of the cookies, using 1/2 teaspoon for each cookie; top with remaining cookies, bottom sides down, to make sandwiches.
*Rolling Tip:
Place the dough on a sheet of waxed paper and use the paper to help shape the roll. If dough becomes too sticky, return to the freezer for a few minutes.
To Store:
Layer unfilled cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight freezer container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze in freezer containers for up to 3 months. Thaw, then fill, if desired.
Nutrition Facts (Milk Chocolate Mini Cookies)
Milk Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan melt chocolate and butter over low heat, stirring frequently. Cool for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Gradually add powdered sugar until spreadable.