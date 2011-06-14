Chocolate Icebox Cookies with Dulce de Leche
For this dessert, two chocolate cookies surround a filling of dulce de leche, a caramel sauce popular in Central and South America.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
Do not substitute dulce de leche ice cream topping.
To Store:
Layer sandwich cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Or freeze unassembled cookies for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw and assemble cookies as directed in Step 6.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
137 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 25 mg cholesterol; 87 mg sodium. 80 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;