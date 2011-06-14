Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

Rating: 5.0 stars I’ve made these for years. My family calls them cookie crack cause you can’t stop eating them.

Rating: 5.0 stars I’ve made these for years. My family calls them cookie crack cause you can’t stop eating them.

Rating: 5.0 stars I’ve made these for years. My family calls them cookie crack cause you can’t stop eating them.

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated I'm a little concerned about how much sugar, as this is the second batch I am trying. The first one I only did 12 and threw out the batter because they crumbled when I tried to take off the cookie sheet and were gritty from the sugar. Taste was ok but I don't know if that's how they are supposed to be but I made another batch and we will see??

Rating: Unrated Hi, all. I'm Colleen from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen staff. I noticed a lot of different comments on this cookie so I wanted to chime in. Someone asked about the use of butter and shortening in this cookie. A cookie with all butter will be flatter, but crisper, where a cookie with shortening tends to be a little more cake-like in texture. We tend to use the two together to achieve a crisp, yet chewy texture in this cookie. Some have commented that there is a lot of sugar in this cookie. Yes there is! When we tested this cookie, there were definitely tasters who loved the kind of sugary, sandy texture, and there were those who prefer a more crisp traditional sugar cookie (like the cutouts). I think if you want to cut the sugar to 1 3/4 cups it would be perfectly fine. As far as the flour amount, some have posted that they think there is not enough and some say there is too much (dough is dry and crumbly). I made these up so I could see what was going on (I know, it's a rough job!). The amount of flour is right on, I think when the dough is not coming together it has more to do with the butter. It's very important to use real butter and not a substitute (real butter has more fat to help bring the dough together). And it's important to soften the butter, preferably at room temperature for about 1 hour. This helps the dough come together-if the butter is too hard you will have to beat longer to warm it so that it will bring the dough together. The dough should be neither sticky or crumbly-it was just perfect for shaping into the balls. Would love to hear some more comments if anyone has tried these again with better results.

Rating: Unrated Theses i have to say taste like store bought just better because you made them. The only difference from this recipe is I added a 1 1/4 cup more of flour because of the too much sugar comments and just a tip get a measuring cup and lightly press down on the cookies a minute before you take them out of the oven and they'll look great:)

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated They were really good. I am not finished with what I am going to do with them and my husband is eating them all. (Part of a Christmas Cookie dipped with white chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint.)

Rating: Unrated This is an amazing sugar cookie recipe! I followed everything as explained the only thing I did was add 2 1/2 cups of flour and then it come out super crumbly so I added tbs- by tablespoon of ice cold water until it got Wet enough to use a cookie scooper and they turned out amazing! I did the smallest size due to being very sweet but they are so delicious! The only other thing that I had to due was bake them for 15-16 minutes because I did use a silicone cookie sheet, but Ither than that I love love love this sugar cookie recipe!!!!

Rating: Unrated I changed up this recipie for an experiment and traded out the shortening for about 4 oz of cream cheese. Add an extra half cup of flour (and possibly your choice of flavored chips such as peanut butter or the nestle winter mix of dark chocolate and mint) and you have a cookie that people go nuts over. It is in high demand whenever fundraisers or band trips come around. Plus, you can use the left over egg whites to make meringue cookies as well!

Rating: Unrated I just made this very recipe. I don't know what went wrong, but the mix was crumbly. There was no chance of making the dough ( which it did not resemble ) into a ball or anything else. Can you tell me what I did wrong? The only thing I did different was the order in which I mixed the ingredients. I mixed all of the dry ingredients together and then the egg yolks and vanilla. Please help!!!!

Rating: Unrated I would like to know why you use 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening.

Rating: Unrated I made this recipe and I think the flour should be double. I doubled it and it turned out exactly like the picture. Without the extra flour, the dough was more like a batter.