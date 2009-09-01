Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars, killer good--I've now made these several times! Not the prettiest cookie on the tray, but addictingly delicious! I got over 70 cookies in the batch. They come out light, moist, and more cake-like than dense, and the pumpkin flavor is not prominent. I make 1-1/2 batches of frosting. Mmmmm!

Rating: 5 stars I make these cookies every fall. I learned of this recipe from a bakery I used to work at. These were the most requested cookies in the fall!

Rating: 5 stars These are awesome cookies! They are great year round, not just for the holidays. I make them all of the time! Yum!

Rating: 4 stars I made these they were yum!

Rating: 4 stars These cookies were delicious. I added chopped crystalized ginger for that "wow" factor and it really worked. Will definitely make again.

Rating: 3 stars I followed step by step instructions, I thought it was a lot of butter as well but followed the directions and don't think they are that impressive... My kids in the other hand loved it saying it was better than my drop chocolate cookies. Not very sweet for those who rather not use icing. I used store bought icing as I ran out of butter. My cookies looked like puff dough not as nice as the one pictured. I have a huge batch of cookie dough by chance my kids love it!

Rating: 2.0 stars This recipe is massively confusing and my cookies suffered for it. PLEASE separate the ingredient list and instructions for the cookies and topping. The way it is written makes it seem like everything needs to go into the cookies.

Rating: 1 stars Any recipe with 2 cups of butter can be a "melt in your mouth" recipe. The challenge would be to make them "melt in your mouth " delicious and healthy, & NOT ALL that butter. Then I would be amazed.

Rating: Unrated I just made these today and do not think they live up to their name. They are sweet, not at all pumpkin flavored as outlined in this recipe. The frosting is also just sweet. I won't make them again. I've made lots of pumpkin cookies and these do not measure up. Usually BHG cookie recipes are good.

Rating: Unrated I have this recipe and it also calls for a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to the cookie dough.

Rating: Unrated This makes *60* cookies FYI.

Rating: Unrated Is it possible to freeze them? Thanks for any advice

Rating: Unrated I made these cookies. Great pumpkin taste but too moist. (almost soggy) Stored them in both airtight and tin. Never really dried up............... Never did frost them. Not worth the 2lbs of butter...........

Rating: Unrated Made these with freshly canned Luxury Pie Pumpkin, but I only baked a "half" recipe. In spite of cooking a "half" recipe, and using a measured heaping teaspoon, I still ended up with 52 cookies - very glad I did not do a full batch. In any event, I cooked mine at 350 F, but on the convection setting. The cookies came out very cake-like with very lightly browned edges and not overly moist, as some have complained about with this recipe. They were light, the perfect amount of moistness, and absolutely delicious. One change I did make at the suggestion of others was to increase the spice. I made a mixture of 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, 3/4 tsp ginger, and 1/4 tsp allspice. I put 2 tsp of the mix into the cookies, and sprinkled about a tsp of it into the icing mix (added at the of cooking the butter and brown sugar). Also, I felt the icing needed a bit more milk, so I added a few more tbsps to make it more spreadable. In terms of the taste of the icing - it is good, but very sweet. I also found the cookies were excellent without the icing too. Very good recipe that I will definitely make again.

Rating: Unrated The texture was great but the flavor really lacked - even with the frosting. I don't think I would've known they were pumpkin cookies had I not made them myself. Really disappointed and won't be making them again.

Rating: Unrated Wonder what type of frosting could be 'poured' over the cookies so that they would dry and then have a 'non-sticky' coating?

Rating: Unrated I made these last year for my kids elementary school fall festivals. I had teachers at both schools ask me for the recipe and this year I've had several people beg me to make them again (which, a year later, means they were definitely memorable). They really are delicious.