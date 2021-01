Rating: Unrated

I don't know where my prior review for these went, but it was 3-4 stars (been a while since I made them), really tasty, got raves, but there wash't NEARLY enough of the dipping sauce/coating--only about 1/3 of the cookies, certainly less than 1/2 as I recall. The dough also cracked easily on the edges when rolling out the oval shapes so didn't look as nice as the pictures. Good luck finding that many attractive whole almond slices in the bag---go for slivered.