Maple-Macadamia Icebox Cookies
These macadamia cookies are topped with a sweet maple glaze.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add maple sugar, powdered sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour and the macadamia nuts.
Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a 10-inch log. Wrap each roll in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill about 2 hours or until dough is firm enough to slice.
Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place slices 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or just until edges are firm and tops start to brown. Cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.
Drizzle cookies with Maple Glaze. Let stand until glaze is set.
*Tip:
If using brown sugar option, add 1/4 teaspoon maple flavoring with the vanilla.
To Store:
Layer un-iced cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts (Maple-Macadamia Icebox Cookies)
Maple Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl stir together powdered sugar and maple syrup. Stir in enough milk to make a glaze of drizzling consistency.