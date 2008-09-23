Madeleine Cookies with Vanilla Bean Buttercream
This ages-old French cookie's shape comes from baking its exquisite spongelike batter in special, shell-shaped molds. Do not discard the vanilla bean once the seeds are removed; place it in a jar containing about a cup of sugar, cover tightly and let stand for a week, or so.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease and flour forty-eight 3-inch madeleine molds;* set aside.
In a large bowl combine eggs and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on high speed for 4 minutes. Gradually beat in powdered sugar, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat about 5 minutes or until mixture is thick and satiny.
In a small bowl stir together flour and baking powder. Sift about one-fourth of the flour mixture over egg mixture; stir in gently. Repeat, stirring in flour mixture one-fourth at a time. Stir in butter. Spoon batter into prepared molds, filling each mold about three-fourths full.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden and tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in molds on wire racks for 1 minute. Using a knife, loosen edges of cookies from molds. Invert cookies onto racks; cool. Frost with Vanilla Bean Buttercream.
If you don't have 48 molds, bake a batch of cookies, then wash and dry the molds before baking the next batch.
To Store:
Layer unfrosted cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Store Vanilla Bean Buttercream in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months. To serve, let chilled buttercream stand at room temperature for 30 minutes or thaw frozen buttercream in the refrigerator overnight and then let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before using to frost cookies.
Vanilla Bean Buttercream
Ingredients
Directions
Scrape out seeds from vanilla bean with the tip of a small sharp knife. In a large bowl combine vanilla seeds and butter. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating well. Beat in enough of the milk to make frosting a spreading consistency.