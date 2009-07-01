Lemon-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
Five ingredients is all it takes to make crumbly, rich shortbread cookies! To "finely chop" nuts, chop them until they are about the size of grains of rice.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a medium bowl combine flour, nuts, the 3 tablespoons sugar, and the lemon peel. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling together (dough will still be crumbly). Knead until smooth; form into a ball.Advertisement
-
On a lightly floured surface roll dough until 1/2 inch thick. Using 1-1/2-inch to 3-inch cookie cutters, cut into desired shapes. (Or roll into 1-inch balls.) Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle with additional sugar.
-
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes for small cookies or 20 to 22 minutes for large cookies or until bottoms start to brown and centers are set. Transfer to wire racks; cool.
Stamped Cookies:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Lightly grease two cookie sheets; set aside. Prepare dough as directed in Step 1. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and stamp with cookie stamps. Place cookies 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until bottoms start to brown and centers are set. Transfer to wire racks; cool. Makes about 20 cookies.
To Store:
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.