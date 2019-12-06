Ischl Tarts
These festive tarts hail from Austria and the southern part of Germany, where they are a holiday tradition. When rolling the dough, remember to roll from the center to the edges for best results.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For spice dough, in a small saucepan heat 1/2 cup butter over medium heat about 12 minutes or until butter turns the color of light brown sugar. Remove from heat. Pour into a medium bowl; chill about 45 minutes or just until butter solidifies. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar, one of the egg yolks, 1 teaspoon of the vanilla, the cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon of the salt, and the cloves; beat until fluffy. Beat in as much of the 1 cup flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Cover; chill for 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, for plain dough, in a medium bowl beat the 1/2 cup softened butter with electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the remaining 1/2 cup powdered sugar, the remaining egg yolk, the remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla, and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt; beat until fluffy. Beat in as much of the 1-1/4 cups flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Cover; chill for 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
-
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll spice dough until 1/8 inch thick. Using 2-1/2- to 3-inch cookie cutters with scalloped edges, cut out dough. Repeat with plain dough to make matching shapes. Using a knife or 1/2-inch cookie cutters, cut five shapes in a pattern into each plain-dough cutout. (Leave spice-dough cutouts whole.) Place all cookies 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
-
Bake for 8 minutes or until edges are light brown. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool.
-
Spread about 1 teaspoon preserves on the bottom side of each spice cookie. Top with plain cookies, bottom sides down, to make sandwiches. Serve within 24 hours. Just before serving, sift additional powdered sugar over sandwich cookies.
To Store:
Layer unfilled cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.