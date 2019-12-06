Ischl Tarts

For spice dough, in a small saucepan heat 1/2 cup butter over medium heat about 12 minutes or until butter turns the color of light brown sugar. Remove from heat. Pour into a medium bowl; chill about 45 minutes or just until butter solidifies. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar, one of the egg yolks, 1 teaspoon of the vanilla, the cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon of the salt, and the cloves; beat until fluffy. Beat in as much of the 1 cup flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Cover; chill for 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.