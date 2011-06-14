Gingerbread-Espresso Spirals
This cookie recipe uses layers of refrigerated gingerbread and sugar cookie dough to make two-tone treats.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Mocha Spirals:
Prepare recipe as directed, except substitute one 18-ounce roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough for the gingerbread cookie dough and substitute 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder for the 1/4 cup all-purpose flour.
Tips
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.