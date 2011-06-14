Gingerbread-Espresso Spirals

This cookie recipe uses layers of refrigerated gingerbread and sugar cookie dough to make two-tone treats.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
chill:
4 hrs
bake:
8 mins
total:
4 hrs 43 mins
Servings:
78
Yield:
about 6-1/2 dozen cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together one 18-ounce roll refrigerated gingerbread cookie dough and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour until combined, using your hands to knead, if necessary. Mix together one 18-ounce roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, and 2 teaspoons instant espresso powder until combined.

  • Place half of the gingerbread dough between two pieces of waxed paper. Place half of the espresso-flavor dough between two other pieces of waxed paper. Roll each dough portion into a 12x6-inch rectangle. Remove the top pieces of waxed paper. Using waxed paper, invert one dough rectangle on top of the other; press down gently to seal. Remove top piece of waxed paper. Beginning with a long side, carefully roll up doughs, using the remaining waxed paper to lift and guide the roll. Pinch edges to seal. Repeat with remaining dough halves.

  • Sprinkle coarse sugar onto another piece of waxed paper. Roll one log of dough in sugar. Wrap in plastic wrap. Repeat with remaining dough and additional sugar. Chill logs for 4 to 6 hours or until firm enough to slice.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Place slices 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake about 8 minutes or until edges are just firm. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes about 6-1/2 dozen cookies.

Mocha Spirals:

Prepare recipe as directed, except substitute one 18-ounce roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough for the gingerbread cookie dough and substitute 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder for the 1/4 cup all-purpose flour.

Tips

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

