Eggnog-Frosted Nutmeg Sugar Cookies
Eggnog adds the perfect holiday touch to these cutout cookies. Make a double batch of the icing so you can dazzle your rum cake and gingerbread with leftovers.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.