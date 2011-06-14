Eggnog-Frosted Nutmeg Sugar Cookies

Rating: 3.56 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 7
  • 40 Ratings

Eggnog adds the perfect holiday touch to these cutout cookies. Make a double batch of the icing so you can dazzle your rum cake and gingerbread with leftovers.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
chill:
1 hr
bake:
8 mins at 375°
Yield:
about 24 cookies
Eggnog-Frosted Nutmeg Sugar Cookies

  • Using the tip of a sharp knife, scrape pulp from vanilla bean; set aside. In a large bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, eggnog, and vanilla pulp or vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one of the dough portions to 1/4 inch thick. Using a fluted round 3-inch cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place dough rounds 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are just lightly browned. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool. Repeat with other dough portion. Spread cookies with Eggnog Icing. If desired, sprinkle with coarse sugar. Let icing dry. Makes about 24 cookies.

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Eggnog Icing

  • In a medium bowl, stir together powdered sugar and vanilla. Stir in enough dairy or canned eggnog or milk to make an icing of spreading consistency.

