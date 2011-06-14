Easy 'Mallow Cookies

Showy and alluring, these candy-coated-cherry bites are bound to disappear from your dessert tray in a flash. This is a great cookie recipe to make with children.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 sandwich cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place maraschino cherries with stems on paper towels; drain well. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper; set aside. In a small bowl, stir together marshmallow creme and chopped maraschino cherries. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the maraschino cherry mixture on the bottom of one cookie. Top with another cookie, bottom side down. Place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining cookies and maraschino cherry mixture.

  • In a small saucepan, heat and stir candy coating over medium-low heat until melted and smooth. Cool slightly.

  • Dip cookies halfway into the melted candy coating. Return to baking sheet. Holding a cherry by the stem, dip bottom of cherry into the melted candy coating. Place cherry on top of candy-coated side of one cookie. Hold for several seconds or just until set. Repeat with remaining cherries and cookies. Let cookies stand until candy coating sets. Makes 16 sandwich cookies.

Tips

Place sandwich cookies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 20g; mono fat 1g; sugars 16g; protein 1g; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 37mg; potassium 14mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.4mg.
