Easy 'Mallow Cookies
Showy and alluring, these candy-coated-cherry bites are bound to disappear from your dessert tray in a flash. This is a great cookie recipe to make with children.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Place sandwich cookies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
126 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 20g; mono fat 1g; sugars 16g; protein 1g; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 37mg; potassium 14mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.4mg.