Double Oat Breakfast Cookies

With a nutritious combination of peanut butter, oats, and raisins, these cookies are an ideal option for breakfast on the go.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
bake:
10 mins
stand:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In large mixing bowl beat butter and peanut butter with electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl. Beat in water, egg, and vanilla until combined. Beat in flour until combined. Beat in as much of the rolled oats as you can with mixer. Stir in any remaining rolled oats. Stir in raisins and oat cereal.

  • Drop dough by scant 1/4 cupfuls about 3 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten slightly. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Store cookies in tightly covered container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Makes 24 (2-cookie) servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 38mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 60g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 31g; protein 8g; vitamin a 485.9IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.9mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 121mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 263mg; potassium 300mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 4.3mg.
