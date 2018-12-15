Cranberry-Orange Pinwheels

Rating: 4.5 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

Fresh cranberries add tang and vivid color to these tender cookies.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
5 hrs
bake:
8 mins
total:
5 hrs 33 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For filling, in a blender container or food processor bowl combine cranberries, pecans, and brown sugar. Cover and blend or process until cranberries and nuts are finely chopped; set filling aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and orange peel until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill dough about 1 hour or until easy to handle.

  • Roll half of the dough between pieces of parchment or waxed paper into a 10-inch square. Spread half of the filling over dough square to within 1/2 inch of edges; roll up dough. Moisten edges; pinch to seal. Wrap in parchment paper or plastic wrap. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Chill for 4 to 24 hours.

  • Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices . Place slices 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in a 375° degree F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes about 60 cookies

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; sugars 6g; protein 1g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 58mg; potassium 22mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.4mg.
